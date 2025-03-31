DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Two killed in car mishap in Naraina

Two killed in car mishap in Naraina

Two persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in west Delhi’s Naraina in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place at around 2:45 am. The car involved in the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in west Delhi’s Naraina in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident took place at around 2:45 am. The car involved in the accident, a Maruti Ciaz, had hit a tree. “All four injured were taken to the hospital. Two of them succumbed to their injuries while the other two are undergoing treatment,” a senior police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshit Negi (22) and Yash Verma (21), both residents of Delhi’s Hari Nagar. The injured were identified as Yash Gupta (22) and Himanshu (23)

Advertisement

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer said.

“They were not drunk and the vehicle was being driven by Yash Verma,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper