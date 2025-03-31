Two killed in car mishap in Naraina

Two persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in west Delhi’s Naraina in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident took place at around 2:45 am. The car involved in the accident, a Maruti Ciaz, had hit a tree. “All four injured were taken to the hospital. Two of them succumbed to their injuries while the other two are undergoing treatment,” a senior police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshit Negi (22) and Yash Verma (21), both residents of Delhi’s Hari Nagar. The injured were identified as Yash Gupta (22) and Himanshu (23)

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer said.

“They were not drunk and the vehicle was being driven by Yash Verma,” he added.