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Home / Delhi / Two killed in west Delhi fire after e-rickshaw battery blast

Two killed in west Delhi fire after e-rickshaw battery blast

Initial distress call was received by the fire department at 4:42 am, originally reported as a godown fire within the Moti Nagar jurisdiction

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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According to official reports, the fire was reportedly triggered by a blast in an e-rickshaw battery, which set domestic articles on fire. Representative Image/iStock
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Two persons were killed after a fire broke out in a building in Raghubir Nagar, west Delhi, early Monday morning.

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The blaze occurred on the first floor of a five-story building—comprising a ground floor and four upper floors—located at R-17A, Gurudwara Road.

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According to official reports, the fire was reportedly triggered by a blast in an e-rickshaw battery, which set domestic articles on fire.

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The two victims sustained burn injuries and were rushed to Guru Govind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar.

However, the doctor on duty declared them brought dead on arrival.

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The initial distress call was received by the fire department at 4:42 am, originally reported as a godown fire within the Moti Nagar jurisdiction.

Three water tenders and a water bowser were dispatched to the location. The situation was brought under control by 5:25 am.

Further details are awaited.

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