Two killed, six hurt as SUV rams into two cars

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

Two persons, including a teenager, were killed and six sustained injuries after an SUV allegedly rammed into two cars and three vending carts in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, they said, adding two persons had been apprehended in connection with the incident. The Vasant Vihar police station received a call at 7.30 pm. After reaching the spot, a Mahindra Thar SUV, two other vehicles and three vending carts were found damaged, a police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the accident was caused by the driver of the Thar. Eight persons, including children, got injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

It is suspected that the accused were in an inebriated state. However, the medical examination will establish the facts. The owner of the car is a banking analyst, the police said.

The driver of the Thar fled from the spot after the accident. Munna Kumar (28), a resident of RK Puram, and Sameer (15), a resident of Munirka Jhuggi, have died in the incident.