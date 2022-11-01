Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 31

A sanitation worker and a local tailor died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at a house in Mohammadpur Jharsa village. The rescue team took out the bodies after a four-hour operation and they were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination today, said the police.

The families of the deceased alleged it was a murder case and demanded action against the house owner. Following the complaint of the son of a deceased, an FIR has been registered against the house owner, Bheem Singh, under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of IPC at the Sector 37 police station this evening.

The district administration and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram has already banned manual cleaning of sewer and septic tanks but the duo entered the tank and had no safety equipment.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip (45), a native of UP, who lived with his family at Narsinghpur village and Shahbuddin (29), who lived in Mohammadpur Jharsa village. He used to work as a tailor, said the police.

Both were called by a villager, Bheem, at his home on Sunday afternoon for cleaning septic tank. They entered the tank for cleaning but soon thereafter, both got trapped inside the tank. It was around 5 pm that the police reached the spot after getting information in this regard and a team of fire brigade and civil defence were also called who started the rescue operation. The team took out the bodies after four hours.

“The duo got suffocated due to a poisonous gas and fell unconscious. They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” said a senior police officer. A probe is underway.