Two men drown in Gurugram village pond

Two men drowned while bathing in a pond in Bajghera village of Gurugram on Wednesday. After receiving information about the incident, the Bajghera police and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot. Following several hours of intensive efforts, both bodies were recovered from the pond.

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The deceased were identified as Ranjeet Rai (48), a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, and Mahendra Pal (34), a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi. Both were employed at a timber warehouse in Gurugram.

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According to the police, the two men went to the pond at around 3 pm and sat on its bank for some time before entering the water for a bath.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that Mahendra moved into a deeper section of the pond while bathing, slipped and began to drown. Ranjeet, who had already come out of the water, jumped back in after seeing Mahendra struggling in an attempt to rescue him. The police said neither of the two men knew how to swim. While trying to save Mahendra, Ranjeet also got trapped in the deep water and drowned.

After receiving information, the rescue team reached the site and launched a search operation. The team recovered Mahendra’s body within about an hour. However, it took several more hours to locate Ranjeet’s body. A senior police officer said the second body was recovered after an extensive search operation carried out with the assistance of the fire department. Both men were taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

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“The bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. So far, the relatives of the deceased have not raised any suspicion. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the relatives’ statements and any written complaint received,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram Police.