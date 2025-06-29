DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Two men held with over 1,100 rolls of banned Chinese manjha

Two men held with over 1,100 rolls of banned Chinese manjha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chinese kite string. File
Advertisement

The Delhi Police have arrested two men and seized more than 1,100 rolls of banned Chinese manjha, a nylon-based string used for kite-flying, from their possession in separate cases, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Chinese manjha is considered dangerous for humans and animals as it is made of glass and plastic.

The accused — Raju Chaurasia (51) and Areeb Khan (22) — were arrested in two separate operations in Kamla Market and Uttam Nagar, he said.

Advertisement

In the first operation on June 26, the police raided a shop-cum-godown in Uttam Nagar, and apprehended Chaurasia, recovering 922 rolls of Chinese manjha found stored on his premises on Som Bazar Road, which he operated under the guise of a regular business, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, he confessed to selling the banned string both online and offline. He told the police that he used to sell it to local shopkeepers and through social media platforms to maximise profits, the officer said. He had previously been booked under similar charges in 2022, the police said.

Advertisement

In another case, the police apprehended Khan from Kamla market area near Ramlila ground on June 27. He was caught with four large cartons containing 248 rolls of the banned manjha, according to the officer.

Khan from Daryaganj had previously worked at a clothing shop and turned to the illegal manjha trade after being lured by its high profit margins.

Cases have been registered against the two accused under Section 223(B) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts