Two men stabbed

New Delhi, October 6
Two men were allegedly stabbed to death following a scuffle in Delhi’s Mukundpur area. Three persons, including a girl, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.
One of the victims Sahil (19) was known to the girl, but she envied him. The girl called him and his friend Nikhil (26) for a meeting in a street on Wednesday. At the same time, she also called her friend and brother as she had planned an attack. When the victims reached the spot, the trio attacked them with a knife.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...