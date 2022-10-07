Two men stabbed

PTI

New Delhi, October 6

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death following a scuffle in Delhi’s Mukundpur area. Three persons, including a girl, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

One of the victims Sahil (19) was known to the girl, but she envied him. The girl called him and his friend Nikhil (26) for a meeting in a street on Wednesday. At the same time, she also called her friend and brother as she had planned an attack. When the victims reached the spot, the trio attacked them with a knife.