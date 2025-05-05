DT
Home / Delhi / Two men stabbed to death near Azadpur mandi in Delhi, 1 held

Two men stabbed to death near Azadpur mandi in Delhi, 1 held

Two men were stabbed to death while another was left injured following an altercation with two other assailants in northwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday, adding that one accused was arrested. The deceased have been identified as Kamal and...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:31 AM May 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Two men were stabbed to death while another was left injured following an altercation with two other assailants in northwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday, adding that one accused was arrested.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal and Amzad. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Abid, Kamal and Amzad were standing near a red light in the Azadpur sabzi mandi. Two men confronted them and a heated argument ensured over a trivial issue. One of the attackers, around 56-60 years of age, pulled out a knife and stabbed the three victims, Abid told police. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kamal and Amzad died during treatment, police said.

“The injured, Abid, a vagabond, is currently undergoing treatment for a stab wound on his right hand,” a police official said.

The police scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the movements of the suspects. “We have arrested one man identified as Nand Kishor, alias Thuiya (65). He has a long criminal record of pickpocketing and attempts to murder. He had fled to his native place in Rajasthan after the crime. However, teams searched for him and nabbed him,” said the police official.

