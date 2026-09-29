Two MHA officials apprehended for allegedly seeking bribe to facilitate FCRA registration

Two government officials were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell in coordination with central agencies for allegedly seeking illegal gratification from an association in return for facilitating its pending registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday.

The two officials were apprehended in New Delhi on September 28 following specific information received by the MHA. One of them is posted as a Senior Accountant in the Foreigners Division of the ministry, while the other, an Accountant, is currently posted in a Pay & Accounts Office and had earlier served in the Foreigners Division.

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According to the ministry, preliminary questioning has indicated that the two officials were in contact with certain associations for allegedly facilitating their FCRA registration and renewal in exchange for illegal gratification.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The MHA said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and that appropriate legal and departmental action is being taken against the officials.

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The ministry also clarified that all FCRA-related services are provided online through the FCRA portal and that no intermediary, agent, or individual has been authorised to facilitate any FCRA service.