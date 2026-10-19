Two minors among 7 held for shooting man dead in Delhi

A 34-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar as part of a conspiracy linked to his wife, with the police arresting five men and apprehending two minors in connection with the case.

The deceased, Manish Yadav, was shot in the head near 4.5 Pushta on October 13. He later succumbed to his injuries at Sushruta Trauma Centre. The police said the alleged conspiracy was uncovered through CCTV footage, technical evidence, financial transactions and interrogation of the suspects.

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According to the police, Umesh Maurya (38), allegedly wanted to eliminate Manish as he was interested in the latter’s wife. A divorce petition was reportedly pending in Maurya’s own marriage. Maurya allegedly conspired with Vivek Singh (26), and their associates to kill Manish, with two minors allegedly hired to carry out the shooting for Rs 2 lakh.

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Investigators scanned more than 200 CCTV cameras to trace the suspects and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. The police said Manish was lured out of his residence on the pretext of returning Rs 1,000. Maurya allegedly transferred Rs 100 to him through UPI and asked him to return the amount in cash.

When Manish stepped outside, the two minors allegedly shot him in the temple before fleeing on a motorcycle. The police said the weapon had been procured from Bhim Singh (45), whose deceased brother had allegedly owned the pistol.

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Besides Maurya and Vivek, those arrested include Anand (22), Nitin, alias Narender (32), and Bhim Singh. Two minors have also been apprehended. A semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered.

The police said UPI transactions allegedly linked to the shooting were being examined. Further investigation is underway.