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Home / Delhi / Two minors booked for sexual assault in Faridabad

Two minors booked for sexual assault in Faridabad

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The Faridabad police have booked two minor brothers for the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl. The suspects, aged 12 and 13, reportedly assaulted the victim at their residence.

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The case took a turn on Friday when a medical board at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital could not confirm rape. However, the victim stood firm on her allegations during her statement before a magistrate.

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A senior investigating officer stated that medical reports are not the sole basis for conclusions in sexual offence cases. Circumstantial evidence and the victim’s statement remain crucial.

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“We are examining every aspect,” the officer said. “Because the accused are minors, we will question them before the Child Welfare Committee. Further legal action will follow a full review of all scientific and circumstantial evidence.”

The victim’s father, an auto-rickshaw driver from the NIT area, stated that an acquaintance—an Ola driver with two sons—had expressed a desire to adopt his daughter. The girl stayed at the driver’s house for nine days from July 1. Upon her return, she reported the assault. “My daughter said the brothers forced her to take medicine that made her sleep,” the father said. “She woke up with severe abdominal pain.”

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The NIT police station SHO, Inspector Mahabir Singh, confirmed the timeline.

“Following the complaint and counselling, we registered an FIR against the siblings under Section 4 of the POCSO Act. Investigations are ongoing,” Singh said.

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