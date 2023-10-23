Two more arrested in Rs 50 lakh robbery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The police on Sunday arrested two more suspects in the Rs 50 lakh robbery case wherein the suspects had robbed the employees of a ‘pan masala’ company by wearing traffic police uniform in Central Delhi.

The police arrested Ritesh (40) from Aligarh and Inderpal (42) from Moti Nagar, Delhi, on Sunday. Two other suspects — Mahender (21) and Sandeep (34) — were arrested on Friday.

On October 11, the complainant had received a payment of Rs 50 lakh from Kucha Ghasi Ram and the bag containing the cash was kept in the trunk of the car. At about 4:45 pm, when they reached near Saleem Garh Flyover, two of the suspects waylaid the victims sitting in a car. One of them was wearing traffic cop’s uniform, the police said.

While these two were “checking” the car, the other two men came on a motorcycle and picked up the bag containing Rs 50 lakh from the car’s trunk and fled.

While apprehending Sandeep, the police recovered the police uniform, helmets, four face masks with Delhi Police logo, a handcuff, a toy wireless set, a metal detector. The police uniform was procured from a shop in Kingsway Camp.