Home / Delhi / Two nabbed for impersonating Faridabad DC, demanding money

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:15 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
The Faridabad cyber police have arrested two persons for impersonating as the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad on Whatsapp and demanding money from a resident.

Both accused were arrested in Delhi on Friday and Saturday. According to the police, an FIR was registered on July 3 on the complaint of a local, who said that someone had demanded Rs 50,000 from him. An FIR was registered at the cyber-crime police station, Central, Faridabad.

During investigation, a team of the cyber police arrested one of them, identified as Jamtin Khup Hakip (26), on Friday and the other, Anthony (26), on Saturday. Both are natives of Manipur and had been living at Munirka in Delhi.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the account where the money was asked to be deposited into belonged to Jamtin, and Anthony had further given this account to his associate cyber thug. Anthony is a BA degree holder and has been involved in cybercrimes. We are questioning them,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

