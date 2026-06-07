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Home / Delhi / Two nabbed for killing youth in Shalimar Bagh

Two nabbed for killing youth in Shalimar Bagh

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police claimed to have solved a murder case in the Shalimar Bagh area within 24 hours by arresting two persons, an official said on Saturday. The police said they received information on the intervening night of June 4 and 5 regarding a youth admitted to Fortis Hospital with stab injuries sustained during a quarrel near BC Block in Shalimar Bagh. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. The police apprehended the accused, identified as Saurabh, alias Tola, and Sachin, alias Chiddi, while they were allegedly trying to flee. At their instance, the police recovered the knife used in the crime and the clothes worn at the time of the incident. The police said both accused have previous criminal records. Further investigation is on to establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal attack and ascertain the motive behind the crime.

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