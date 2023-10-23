Two nabbed for posing as top govt officials

New Delhi, October 22
The cyber police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating as IAS, IPS and IRS officers on social media and duping people on the pretext of helping children and patients.
After surveillance and technical analysis, the accused — identified as Ravi Singh (22) and Shyam Kumar (22) — were apprehended from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
“During a social media analysis, the team of Cyber Police South noticed one X (formerly known as Twitter) account with a display picture of IPS officer in the name of Aishwarya Sharma posted as DCP, South Delhi.” said DCP South Chandan Chowdhary.
The police said the account bio read: Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, IPS 2017/AGMUT Cadre/B.Tech Electrical Engineering, NIT-Bhopal/ GoI.
Chowdhary added that in the interrogation, accused Ravi disclosed that he used to make fake social media accounts on social media of IPS, IAS and IRS officers using their pictures, names and their bio from their original social media profiles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone