Two nabbed for posing as top govt officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The cyber police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating as IAS, IPS and IRS officers on social media and duping people on the pretext of helping children and patients.

After surveillance and technical analysis, the accused — identified as Ravi Singh (22) and Shyam Kumar (22) — were apprehended from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

“During a social media analysis, the team of Cyber Police South noticed one X (formerly known as Twitter) account with a display picture of IPS officer in the name of Aishwarya Sharma posted as DCP, South Delhi.” said DCP South Chandan Chowdhary.

The police said the account bio read: Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, IPS 2017/AGMUT Cadre/B.Tech Electrical Engineering, NIT-Bhopal/ GoI.

Chowdhary added that in the interrogation, accused Ravi disclosed that he used to make fake social media accounts on social media of IPS, IAS and IRS officers using their pictures, names and their bio from their original social media profiles.

