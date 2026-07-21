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Home / Delhi / Two Nandu gang members held after exchange of fire

Two Nandu gang members held after exchange of fire

Two pistols, three live cartridges, stolen bike recovered from them

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Two members of the infamous Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, gang were arrested after a brief exchange of fire near Tikri Kalan in outer Delhi, the police said on Monday.

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The accused, identified as Praveen, alias Pinki (30), and Rohit, alias Cheera (24), were allegedly wanted in connection with a firing incident registered at the Bahadurgarh City police station in Jhajjar district. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for each accused.

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The police said the operation was carried out on Sunday after the Special Staff received specific information that the two suspects would arrive on PVC Road, Tikri Kalan, to meet an associate and might be carrying illegal firearms.

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Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid. When the suspects were asked to surrender, they allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police team retaliated in self-defence, leading to a brief exchange of fire.

During the incident, two bullets struck the bulletproof jackets of Constable Anuj and Constable Harkesh, who remained unharmed due to the protective gear. Both accused sustained injuries to their legs and were subsequently overpowered and apprehended, police said.

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The police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, three live cartridges, four empty cartridges and one stolen motorcycle from their possession.

A case has been registered at the Mundka police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

During inquiry, the police found that the accused were wanted in a case registered at the Bahadurgarh City police station under sections related to attempted murder, criminal intimidation and the Arms Act. Rohit was also found to be a parole jumper in a case registered at the Narela police station.

The police said Praveen was previously involved in six criminal cases, while Rohit had been booked in four cases.

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