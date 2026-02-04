DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Two Nigerian nationals arrested for cyber fraud

Two Nigerian nationals arrested for cyber fraud

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The accused Nigerian nationals in the custody of Gurugram police
The Gurugram police arrested two Nigerians for allegedly extorting money from the employees of a company by posing as fake directors of the company. Two mobile phones and three SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

On January 31, during technical analysis by the team of Cyber Crime East Police Station, information was received about a suspicious mobile number. The police traced the mobile number and arrested two accused from Nathupur village area on January 31.

The arrested accused were identified as Nigerian nationals Ojo Uyiosa and James. They were produced in a city court on Monday and the police have taken them for three days remand for questioning.

“During interrogation, the main accused Ojo Uyiosa revealed that he came to India on a student visa in 2014. The accused James came to India on a tourist visa in 2023. Together, they posed as directors of a fake company, gained the trust of employees, and defrauded them by transferring money. Police found the accused had defrauded them of approximately Rs 10 lakh and transferred it to a Bandhan Bank account. Two cyber fraud complaints had already been filed against that account. A further probe is underway”, said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

