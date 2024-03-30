Two Nigerians held with drugs

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police busted a drug trafficking racket in west Delhi and arrested two Nigerians with ecstasy pills on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch laid a trap in the Nihal Vihar area. The police recovered 31 gm of the ecstasy pills worth more than Rs 10 lakh in the international market from the duo. The accused — King Okorie Johnson Arinze (28) and Chibuzdo (31) — came to India seven years ago on a tourist visa. However, when their visa expired, they started small businesses. After suffering losses, they began to deal in drugs to earn easy money.PTI

Bid to smuggle ‘wildlife trophy’

New Delhi: A 60-year-old NRI was caught at the Delhi airport while attempting to smuggle out of the country a ‘wildlife trophy’, the police said on Friday. Paljit Singh Paul Lalvani was about to board a US-bound flight on March 24 when he was intercepted by the security personnel of the airport. A wildlife trophy is any organ like a head or skin of a poached animal kept as a souvenir.