DUSU elections: Two NSUI rebels in fray as Independents after ticket denial

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While the NSUI is running high on campaign energy in DUSU after its victory in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal University, the rebels were not managed on time in the DU elections.

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The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Veer Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Chaudhary for joint secretary. The final DUSU field has seven candidates for president, five for vice-president, four for secretary and four for joint secretary.

However, Deepanshu Shokeen on the vice-president and Vishesh Yadav on joint secretary post entered the contest after failing to find a place in the NSUI’s official panel.

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Across recent DU and Panjab University elections, aspirants who failed to secure the organisation’s official ticket have repeatedly chosen to remain in the contest, either as independents or by joining rival formations, creating the possibility of a divided vote base.

The 2025 DUSU election offered an indication of how such a split can matter. Umanshi Lamba, who had been associated with the NSUI, contested the presidential election independently after not getting the party ticket. She polled 5,522 votes, while the NSUI’s official presidential candidate Joslyn Chaudhary secured 12,645 votes. The ABVP’s Aryan Maan won after securing 28,841 votes.

Lamba’s vote share alone cannot be treated as votes that would automatically have gone to the NSUI. Independent candidates have their own support bases and motivations. But the numbers showed how a candidate emerging from within an organisation can become a sizeable electoral factor in a closely watched contest, said a person involved in the last year’s campaigning.

The NSUI eventually won only the vice-president’s post in the 2025 DUSU election, with the ABVP taking the other three central positions.

The problem is not confined to Delhi as in Panjab University, the NSUI faced an even more striking episode in 2024 when Anurag Dalal, after breaking away from the organisation over the ticket issue, contested as an independent and won the PUCSC presidential election. Contemporary reports described his victory as the first time an independent candidate had captured the presidency.

The following election cycle again exposed the difficulty the NSUI has faced in containing internal dissent. In 2025, the NSUI members Navdeep Singh Meel and Sagar Khatri, after being denied tickets, contested key positions in alliance with rival groups, including the ABVP. The NSUI subsequently took disciplinary action against some of the rebels.

The PU experience is significant because it demonstrates that a denied aspirant does not necessarily disappear from the electoral contest.

A party can choose only one candidate for a particular post, but several aspirants may have already built their own following on campus. Once the ticket is announced, keeping those aspirants and their supporters within the official campaign becomes as important as selecting the candidate itself, a political analyst mentioned.

The recurring rebellions also provide an advantage to rival organisations. A fragmented contest makes it harder for the NSUI to consolidate an anti-ABVP vote, while rival candidates can potentially benefit from the division, Harshit, a DU student, said.