Two professors held for drinking alcohol in public

Two professors of hotel management at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad, were arrested for quarreling with a police team when they were stopped from drinking alcohol in a public place. An FIR was registered against them at the Surajkund Police Station. Both the accused were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.

As per the police, on the night of October 3, a Sector 46 PS team was on patrol, when they saw a vehicle parked near Kheda Devta in Sector 45. When the vehicle was checked, two men, Kunal and Madho Sharma were found drinking alcohol. When they were stopped from drinking alcohol there, they quarreled with the personnel.

