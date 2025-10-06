DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Two professors held for drinking alcohol in public

Two professors held for drinking alcohol in public

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:40 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representation. File
Advertisement

Two professors of hotel management at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad, were arrested for quarreling with a police team when they were stopped from drinking alcohol in a public place. An FIR was registered against them at the Surajkund Police Station. Both the accused were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.

Advertisement

As per the police, on the night of October 3, a Sector 46 PS team was on patrol, when they saw a vehicle parked near Kheda Devta in Sector 45. When the vehicle was checked, two men, Kunal and Madho Sharma were found drinking alcohol. When they were stopped from drinking alcohol there, they quarreled with the personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts