Two Rajasthan youths held for nationwide ‘spiritual healing’ scam using black magic ploy

Two 21-year-old roommates from Rajasthan — a BA student and an ITI-trained diesel mechanic — were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell, Central District, for allegedly running a nationwide “spiritual healing” scam through fake female social media profiles that targeted emotionally vulnerable people, police said on Friday.

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The accused allegedly duped victims by promising solutions to love, marriage, and family problems through “puja”, “tantra vidya”, and spiritual rituals while operating under the online banner “All Problems Solutions”.

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According to the Delhi Police, the case came to light after a complaint was lodged at the Cyber Central District police station via e-FIR under Section 318(4) of the BNS.

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The complainant alleged that he was emotionally manipulated by self-proclaimed spiritual healers on social media and persuaded to transfer Rs 2.51 lakh in six separate transactions for rituals and remedies to solve his personal problems.

Police said a dedicated cyber team carried out a detailed technical investigation. After analysing WhatsApp numbers, Instagram accounts, login sessions, IP details, and financial transaction trails, the team traced the accused to a rented flat in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab. A raid was conducted, and both suspects were apprehended from the premises, DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir said in a press statement.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, who is pursuing a BA, fourth semester, through distance education, and Mandeep Singh, also from Sri Ganganagar, who has completed an ITI course in diesel engine mechanics along with a BA degree, the officer added.

Police said the duo allegedly created multiple fake female profiles on Instagram and Facebook using names such as “Zaynab Khan”, “Muskan Khan”, “Kavita Chaudhary”, “Zara Khan”, and “Islam Wazifa”.

Using these profiles, the accused allegedly posted fake testimonials and comments on public social media posts claiming that a “powerful spiritual healer” had resolved relationship and family disputes. Once vulnerable users reached out for help, they were redirected to WhatsApp numbers operated by the accused, who allegedly posed as spiritual experts.

Police said the victims were gradually manipulated into revealing personal and emotional details, after which the accused demanded money in instalments for rituals, puja materials, and occult practices.

During the raid, police recovered five smartphones allegedly used in the fraud. Investigators also found fake Instagram and Facebook profiles, active WhatsApp accounts named “All Problems Solutions”, incriminating chats, QR codes, and other digital evidence.

According to police, data extracted from the devices revealed that more than 2,000 people from across India had interacted with the fake accounts, raising suspicion that the fraud network may have cheated several more victims.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the money trail, identify additional victims, and uncover other members linked to the alleged cyber fraud syndicate.