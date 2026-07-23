Two rescued after fire breaks out in Karol Bagh PG building

Two persons were rescued after a major fire broke out at a building housing a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Karol Bagh area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

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The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call reporting the blaze at a building in Chana Market, Karol Bagh, around 10:59 am. Firefighters rushed to the spot with one water tender, three water bowsers and a breathing apparatus support unit.

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As the fire spread rapidly, the incident was upgraded to a “Make-4” category around 11:06 am.

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Firefighters launched an intensive operation to contain the blaze while rescue efforts were carried out simultaneously. Two persons staying in the PG accommodation were safely evacuated.

According to the police, the upper floors of the building were being used as a PG accommodation, while the ground floor and lower levels housed a small leather shoe manufacturing unit. Officials said the presence of large quantities of plastic materials inside the premises contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

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The cause of the fire, the extent of property damage and whether there were any casualties are yet to be ascertained.