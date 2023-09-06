Two run over by vehicle, 2 others injured in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Two men travelling in an e-rickshaw have died in north Delhi’s Burari after it overturned and they were run over by a vehicle, the police said on Tuesday.

Two others were injured in the incident, they said.

The police were informed on Monday night that an e-rickshaw has overturned in which one person has died on the spot and three others got injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The injured were rushed to a hospital where one died during treatment, the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the e-rickshaw overturned, following which its occupants fell on the road. They were run over by a vehicle, possibly a dumper, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45), the e-rickshaw driver and a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and Amar Singh (36), a resident of Nathupura, Kalsi said.