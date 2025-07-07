DT
Home / Delhi / Two security guards held for killing 28-yr-old man

Two security guards held for killing 28-yr-old man

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:26 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
The Faridabad police have arrested two private security guards for beating a 28-year-old youth to death in Sector 10 after they suspected him to be a thief. The police have taken both of them in two days’ remand after they were produced in a city court.

The accused were identified as Vijay Kumar, a native of Bihar, and Chaman, a resident of Gudawari village in Palwal.

According to the complaint filed by Abhishek, a resident of Milhad Colony, Faridabad, he and his father work as cleaners in Rajasthan Sadan, Sector 10. On the night of July 5, his brother, Vikas, had come to meet them at Rajasthan Sadan and returned the same night.

“On July 6, we found Vikas’ body at the roadside near Rajasthan Sadar. Later, I found that he was beaten to death with sticks by Chaman and Vijay Kumar. Both worked as guards in Sector 10.

A murder case was registered at the Sector 8 police station.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the night of July 5, they saw the youth in the sector. Thinking him to be a thief, they beat him with sticks, following which he died. They are being questioned,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

