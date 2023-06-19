Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

New Delhi, June 18
Two sisters were shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday over a loan given by the victims’ brother.
The victims, who were identified as Jyoti (30) and Pinky (29), died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.
The Delhi Police said the police received a call at 4.40 am at RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller’s sisters.
Claiming the arrest of all three accused, the Delhi Police said that the accused had come to attack their brother Lalit over the settlement of some loan.
Family members of the deceased said that Lalit had given a loan to someone. He had gone on Saturday night to recover the loan amount where he had a heated argument. The family members said that both the sisters — who were also living in the same locality as their brother Lalit — were present there when around half a dozen people barged in to find Lalit.
The police claimed that the assailants were looking for Lalit but he had managed to escape. Angered over this, the assailants shot dead both the sisters.
Meanwhile, offering condolences to the family of the victims, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blamed the BJP-led central government, which controls law and order in the national capital, for the incident.
“The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people (L-G), who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi Government instead of fixing the law and order. Had Delhi’s law and order been under the AAP government instead of L-G, Delhi would have been safest,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...
Modi euphoria captures US ahead of state visit
A few hundred Indian-Americans from in and around the Washin...