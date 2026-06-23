Two SPOs dismissed, 2 cops suspended over negligence

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain has dismissed two Special Police Officers (SPOs) from service and suspended two policemen on charges of gross negligence, indiscipline and dereliction of duty. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the two policemen. One of them was suspended after a video showing him watching a dance programme while on duty went viral on social media.

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According to the police, the dismissed SPOs have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Narsiram. Manoj Kumar, who was posted as a driver at the Sadar Tauru police station, is accused of driving a government vehicle under the influence of alcohol while on duty on June 10. Reports said a woman pedestrian was injured after being hit by the vehicle. Following the incident, a medical examination was conducted on suspicion of intoxication, and the attending doctor recorded the smell of alcohol on his breath. He was also found to have remained absent from duty without prior intimation from the day after the incident.

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Meanwhile, SPO Narsiram, who was posted on general duty at the Nagina police station, had been absent from duty continuously since May 4. Despite repeated attempts by police officials to contact him over the phone, he failed to report back for duty. Treating the matter as a serious case of indiscipline and negligence, the station house officers (SHOs) recommended that both SPOs be discharged from service. Acting on the recommendation, Arpit Jain dismissed both SPOs from service.

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According to the spokesperson for Nuh police, two policemen were also suspended by the district SP. One of them, EHC Vijay Singh, was in charge of ERV-480 at City Tauru police station. A video showing him watching a dance programme while on duty had gone viral on social media.

“An inquiry was conducted into the viral video. According to the report, a police team reached the spot on June 11 after the control room received information about a scuffle in Pachgaon village. The inquiry found that no altercation was taking place and that a dance programme was being organised there. Vijay Singh was standing near the stage while on duty, and a video of the event later went viral on social media. His presence near the stage and appearance in the video while watching the programme tarnished the image of the police department,” the spokesperson said.

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He added that another policeman, EHC Burhan, posted at Sadar Tauru police station, was suspended for leaving the police station without permission.

Arpit Jain said discipline and accountability remain the highest priorities in the police department, and strict action in accordance with the rules will continue against personnel found negligent in the discharge of their duties.