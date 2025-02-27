DT
Two Thai women arrested from Delhi airport with narcotics worth Rs 27 cr

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:01 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
Two Thai women have been arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 27 crore into the country, Customs officials said.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived here from Phuket, Thailand, on February 19.

Upon detailed examination, officers found 54 packets of a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be marijuana weighing 27.08 kg concealed in four trolley bags, the Customs department said in a post on X.

"Diagnostic tests confirmed the suspicion, and the value of the seized substance is approximately Rs 27.09 crore," it said, adding that the duo has been arrested and the contraband has been confiscated.

