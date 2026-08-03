Two Tillu gang members held after shootout

The Delhi Police arrested two alleged members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following an exchange of fire in Rohini district, cracking the recent murder of a rival gang member, officials said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Vicky, alias Rahul Ranga (27), a resident of Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad, and Vishal, alias Sahil, alias Leelu (26), a resident of Karala, Delhi.

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The accused allegedly opened fire on a police team that attempted to intercept them near UER-II Road. In retaliatory firing, both suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs. No police personnel were injured, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

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The DCP said the accused were wanted in connection with the murder of Harish Mathur, who was allegedly associated with the Gogi and Dinesh Karala gangs. Mathur was shot dead in the Karala area on July 30, following which a case was registered at the Kanjhawala police station.

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During the operation, the police recovered two illegal pistols, six live cartridges, six empty cartridge cases and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. Investigators said the motorcycle belonged to one of the accused and was used during the commission of the crime.

According to investigators, Mathur was allegedly targeted because of his association with the rival Gogi gang.