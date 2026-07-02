Two Tillu Tajpuria gang aides arrested in Alipur firing case

Two alleged associates of the Tillu Tajpuria gang have been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case linked to a violent bid to seize a disputed property in outer Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Sandeep, alias Daagu Maharaj (40), and Deepak (32), are residents of Sonipat district in Haryana. The police alleged that Sandeep is an active member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

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The arrests followed sustained surveillance, intelligence gathering and a coordinated operation by the Crime Branch’s NR-II unit. Acting on a tip-off that Sandeep would arrive in Narela in a black Scorpio-N SUV carrying an illegal firearm, the police laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle. The duo allegedly tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase. The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol loaded with four live cartridges from Sandeep, four additional live cartridges from Deepak and the Scorpio-N SUV allegedly used in the offence. A fresh case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station.

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The arrests are linked to a case registered at the Alipur police station over an incident on October 30, 2025, when 30 to 45 armed men allegedly assembled at a disputed plot in Ramjanpur village to forcibly take possession of the property.

According to the police, the group fired around 12 rounds, tried to break open the plot’s lock and assaulted several people with sticks, creating panic in the area. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

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During interrogation, Sandeep allegedly told investigators that he came into contact with gangster Tillu Tajpuria while lodged in Sonipat Jail and joined the gang after his release in November 2022. The police claimed he was later given a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition by another gang member.

He allegedly admitted that he remained in touch with active gang members and was called to participate in the October 2025 operation to seize the disputed property, during which the group allegedly opened indiscriminate fire and assaulted people present at the site.

The police said Sandeep has several criminal cases against him, including murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act offences.