Two wanted shooters held after gunfight in Usmanpur

Two alleged shooters wanted in connection with a firing incident in Bhajanpura were arrested after they allegedly opened fire at a Special Staff team during a police operation in Usmanpur in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The accused allegedly fired 12 rounds at the police team, with two bullets hitting the bullet-proof jackets of personnel. The police retaliated by firing 16 rounds, targeting the legs of the accused, who sustained injuries and were subsequently apprehended, officials said.

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The accused were identified as Jasim, alias Aloo (23), a resident of Welcome, and Kaif, alias DJ (23). The police recovered three semi-automatic pistols, 18 live cartridges and a motorcycle without a registration plate from them.

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The arrests followed a firing incident reported in Gali No. 16, Subhash Vihar, North Ghonda, on October 2. According to the police, a resident told them that around 2.43 am, he heard a noise in the street and came out onto his balcony, where he saw two men riding a scooty and carrying pistols.

The assailants allegedly fired towards him and in the air before fleeing. Bullets struck the glass railing and exterior wall of the building. No one was injured.

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A case under Sections 109(2), 125, 324(6) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Bhajanpura police station.

Following the incident, Special Staff teams analysed CCTV footage, developed intelligence inputs and conducted raids at multiple locations to trace the suspects.

On the intervening night of October 4 and 5, the team received information about the movement of the accused and laid a trap on the road from Nanaksar towards Third Pushta Road in Usmanpur.

Around 2.45 am, the two men were spotted travelling on a motorcycle without a registration plate. When the police team signalled them to stop and identified themselves, the suspects allegedly opened fire.

The police said two bullets hit the bullet-proof jackets of its personnel. The team fired back in self-defence, targeting the legs of the accused. Both were injured and arrested.

Jasim has previously been booked in a case under the Arms Act registered by the Special Cell, while Kaif has no previous criminal involvement, according to the police.

During questioning, both allegedly disclosed that they had carried out the firing at the complainant and his house on the directions of Rashid, alias Cablewala. The police said the disclosure and the role of other persons are being verified. Further investigation is underway.