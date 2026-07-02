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Home / Delhi / Two women among five held for harassing loan defaulters

Two women among five held for harassing loan defaulters

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The recovery call centre employees in the custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police have arrested five employees, including two women, of a recovery call centre for allegedly harassing people through repeated phone calls, WhatsApp calls, messages and threats to recover loan dues. The accused allegedly used abusive language, threats and victims’ private photographs to intimidate them.

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According to the police, a man lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime East police station on May 22, alleging that unknown persons repeatedly called and sent WhatsApp messages to him and his family members from multiple mobile numbers, causing severe mental harassment. The accused were allegedly trying to recover a loan taken by another person.

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The complainant said he repeatedly told the callers that he did not know the borrower. Despite this, they allegedly continued to abuse and threaten him, sent spam and OTP messages to him and his family, and shared their private photographs on WhatsApp to intimidate them.

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Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant provisions of law.

During the investigation, the Cyber Crime East police team raided a recovery call centre in Mangolpur Kalan, Delhi, on Monday and arrested the five accused. They were identified as Vinita of Karan Vihar, Suchita of Bhagya Vihar, Madanpur Dabas, Nitesh Rathore, alias Ankit, of Budh Vihar, Sahil of Rama Vihar and Pawan Gola of Budh Vihar. All are aged between 22 and 27.

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ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat said the accused were operating a third-party recovery call centre for various financial institutions. They allegedly contacted borrowers and their family members repeatedly through phone calls and WhatsApp messages to recover loan dues. To pressure them, they used abusive language, issued threats, shared private photographs and contacted them through multiple channels. The police are questioning the accused.

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