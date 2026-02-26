Two women held for staging fake ED raid

Police have arrested two women for allegedly conspiring to stage a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the home of an elderly man in New Friends Colony, recovering a uniform, forged identification and stolen valuables, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made within 24 hours by the South-East district team of the Delhi Police following an investigation into the incident on February 11.

The accused were identified as Rekha Devi, 40, a housemaid employed at the victim’s residence, and her sister-in-law Pooja Rajput, 45, a daycare attendant. Police said they recovered a Deputy Commandant uniform, a fake identity card, an expired pistol, seven watches, jewellery and other items from them.

According to police, three individuals dressed in police uniforms forcibly entered the complainant’s house on February 11, posing as ED officials. They allegedly refused to show authorisation documents, intimidated the resident, seized his mobile phones and coerced him into handing over valuables.

The police said cash amounting to approximately Rs 10-12 lakh was shown to the accused, who fled with about Rs 3-4 lakh, photographs and other items.

A team led by Station House Officer Rajender Kumar Jain and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravi Shanker examined more than 350 CCTV footage clips to track the suspects’ movements. Investigators traced their vehicle to Sector 4, Vaishali, in Ghaziabad.

Using technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs, police arrested the two women on February 25.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to planning the fake raid to steal cash and valuables, believing the elderly victim to be vulnerable.

Police officials said efforts are under way to apprehend other alleged conspirators — Prakash Kumar, an ITBP constable; Manish; and Updesh Singh Thapa, also known as Pintu — and to recover additional stolen property.