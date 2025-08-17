Two youths die as dumper rams car

Two youths were killed in the early hours of Saturday when their Swift Dzire car was hit by a speeding dumper on the Tauru-Sohna Road. The dumper driver fled from the spot with his vehicle. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Tauru police station.

Police identified the deceased as Rahul (30), a resident of Ward No 14, Tauru, and his friend Ajay (27), a resident of Ward No 15, Tauru. The two were returning from Delhi after visiting the Kalkaji temple when the incident occurred around 3 am. Both died on the spot, while their car was badly mangled.

Locals said the dumper was being driven recklessly at high speed. Relatives of the deceased rushed to the spot after receiving the news.

Ajay, who worked in a private jewellery shop in Bhiwadi, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Rahul, who ran his own business, leaves behind a pregnant wife.

“An FIR has been registered against the unknown dumper driver. The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem. The accused driver will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Jitender Yadav, SHO of Sadar Tauru police station.