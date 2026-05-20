UER-II, Chandni Chowk among stretches eased under project SANGAM

The Delhi Traffic Police, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has eased congestion across several key stretches in the capital, including the UER-II corridor in Dwarka, the Sundar Nursery–Neela Gumbad stretch, Mehram Nagar near Indira Gandhi International Airport and congestion hotspots in Chandni Chowk and West Patel Nagar under Project SANGAM.

Advertisement

Within just one-and-a-half months of its launch, the initiative has delivered visible interventions across multiple traffic-sensitive corridors in the capital.

Advertisement

Among the key stretches improved is the UER-II Corridor (Dwarka Zone), where 13 free left turns proposed by the DDA are aimed at reducing bottlenecks. Four foot overbridges are planned at critical junctions in Sector 22–23, while engineering redesign work has been completed at Elephant Chowk.

Advertisement

On the Sundar Nursery / Neela Gumbad stretch, peak-hour restrictions have been imposed on the Lodi Road–Sundar Nursery carriageway. Traffic has been diverted via the Oberoi flyover to improve flow, while route rationalisation measures have been introduced around the Neela Gumbad rotary.

In Mehram Nagar (IGI Airport Traffic Circle), joint action by the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Cantonment Board, and GMR/DIAL has resulted in the removal of unauthorised vending and parking loops. Authorities have issued 614 e-challans, served 479 VoCA notices, towed 113 vehicles, and installed HD CCTV cameras along with new traffic signage.

Advertisement

In Chandni Chowk and Central Delhi, additional traffic personnel have been permanently deployed at SPM Marg. An e-rickshaw stand has been shifted from West Patel Nagar to ease congestion in the area. Enforcement measures include 8,739 e-rickshaw challans, 290 impounded vehicles, and 18,857 no-parking prosecutions, alongside awareness campaigns conducted through Nukkad Nataks.

The programme also institutionalises monthly grievance reviews and promotes real-time citizen participation through platforms such as the Prahari App.

According to official data up to May 14, 2026, 139 consultation meetings have been held with around 6,000 citizens and stakeholders participating. A total of 286 actionable suggestions were received, of which 218 have been resolved by the Delhi Police, while 68 were referred to agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).