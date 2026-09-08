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Home / Delhi / UGC NET Re-Exam: NTA advises candidates to travel early amid BRICS summit traffic curbs

UGC NET Re-Exam: NTA advises candidates to travel early amid BRICS summit traffic curbs

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in Bharat Mandapam here from September 11 to 13

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Bharat Mandapam ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Reuters
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory to candidates appearing for UGC-NET re-exam in the national capital on September 9 and 10, in view of the traffic curbs in place due to the BRICS summit.

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13.

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"In connection with the Summit, extensive security arrangements are being made, and traffic diversions and restrictions are expected to be imposed by the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities in various parts of Delhi," the NTA said in an advisory.

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"Although the UGC-NET Examination Centres are not located in the areas expected to be directly affected by the major restrictions, candidates travelling to examination centres in Delhi may experience traffic congestion, diversions and delays on certain routes due to the security and traffic management arrangements," it added.

The NTA has urged candidates to make appropriate travel arrangements and plan their journey in advance to avoid any inconvenience or delay in reaching the examination centre.

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The NTA had last month announced the retest for three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination — English, Commerce and Sociology — following complaints about several errors in these papers.

The English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to 12 noon in first shift, while the Commerce paper will be conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in second shift.

The Sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon in first shift.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

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