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Home / Delhi / Umar Khalid's bail plea: HC issues notice to Delhi Police, lists matter for hearing on August 27

Umar Khalid's bail plea: HC issues notice to Delhi Police, lists matter for hearing on August 27

Notably, his bail plea has been rejected three times by the lower court

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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File photo of Umar Khalid.
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The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the bail plea of student activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

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A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan listed the matter for hearing on August 27.

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The current plea was filed by Khalid after the same was rejected by the lower court. He has challenged the lower court’s decision in the High Court.

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Notably, his bail plea has been rejected three times by the lower court.

Khalid was arrested in September 2020 in the Delhi riots conspiracy case and has been booked under multiple offences, including provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He continues to remain in custody as his regular bail plea is yet to succeed.

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