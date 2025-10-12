DT
Home / Delhi / UN lauds L-G’s Rajasthan land restoration project as model for global sustainability

UN lauds L-G’s Rajasthan land restoration project as model for global sustainability

Similar initiative underway in Delhi along Yamuna floodplains, says Saxena

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The L-G says community particpation is crucial for such projects. File
The United Nations has lauded the land restoration efforts spearheaded by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, describing it as “a powerful example of community action turning barren land into a thriving ecosystem.”

The appreciation came from the UN’s Land and Drought page on X, which reposted Saxena’s update on the transformation of Nichla Mandwa village and highlighted how the initiative aligned with India’s Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) goals.

“A powerful example of community action turning barren land into a thriving ecosystem, advancing India’s Land Degradation Neutrality goals. #UNited4Land,” the UN post read.

The project, launched in July 2021 during Saxena’s tenure as Chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has transformed 25 acres of arid land in Nichla Mandwa into a lush green zone.

Sharing details on X, Saxena described the initiative as “a small oasis of hope and regeneration in the arid landscape of Rajasthan.” Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2021 commitment to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030, Saxena said the project was designed to achieve “de-desertification, reclamation and restoration” through community participation.

He recounted that the journey began when villagers voluntarily offered 25 acres of Gram Sabha land for rejuvenation. The KVIC partnered with the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL), an Ahmedabad-based NGO, and local representatives including the woman sarpanch, MLA and MP to execute the plan.

Over 5,500 saplings, primarily bamboo species from Assam, along with fruit-bearing trees such as guava, papaya, amla, mango and moringa, were planted. A solar-powered borewell was installed for irrigation, a defunct check dam repaired, and organic waste from nearby hotels was used for mulching.

The site was enclosed with a boundary wall constructed using the MPLAD funds of then Udaipur MP Arjun Lal Meena. Within a few years, the area evolved into a vibrant ecosystem with peacocks, squirrels, butterflies, dragonflies, and other species thriving amid dense vegetation, the LG observed during his latest visit in September.

Remarkably, the entire project was completed at a cost of just Rs 5 lakh, Saxena noted.

“Nichla Mandwa stands as a testimony of how a low-cost project can foster an ecosystem that enriches lives, boosts scarce natural resources and counters the threat of global warming,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from the success in Rajasthan, Saxena said similar restoration efforts are underway in Delhi, particularly along the Yamuna floodplains.

“Inspired by the PM’s vision, we took a baby step in Delhi on May 28, 2022,” Saxena said, referring to the creation of Baansera — the abode of bamboos — along the Ring Road opposite Sarai Kale Khan.

Once a dump yard filled with construction debris and encroachments, the area has been transformed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) into a lush bamboo park featuring 30,000 bamboo trees, landscaped lawns, water bodies and recreational spaces.

Today, Baansera serves not only as a recreational destination but also as an ecological model, hosting cultural events such as kite festivals, yoga sessions and musical evenings.

Abode of bamboos

