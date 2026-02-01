Unable to repay loan, 2 brothers murder man with butcher’s knife

The police have arrested two brothers for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old Rohini man and dumping his body in the Najafgarh drain to escape repayment of a Rs 4-lakh loan, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Rohini, went missing on February 20 after he was last seen leaving a house in Prem Nagar on his motorcycle. Following a complaint by his family, a case was registered at the Aman Vihar police station and a special team was constituted to trace him.

During investigation, the police identified two suspects - Sonu (24) and Mehboob Alam (20), both residents of Prem Nagar, who are real brothers. The police said technical surveillance and local intelligence revealed that Ajay’s motorcycle was found abandoned in Prem Nagar, raising suspicion. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to killing Ajay due to financial distress.

The police said the brothers had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from the victim at a monthly interest rate of 10 per cent and were unable to repay the amount. On February 19, when Ajay visited their residence to collect the instalment, Mehboob allegedly stabbed him to death with a butcher’s knife.

At the instance of the accused, the police recovered the body from the Najafgarh drain near Chandan Vihar in Nilothi Extension. The crime team and forensic experts inspected the spot. The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said Ajay was engaged in supplying polythene bags to small shopkeepers and also lent money on interest. Both accused have been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and destruction of evidence.