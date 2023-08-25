Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Two workers were killed and six others got injured on Thursday after a portion of an under-construction building in southeast Delhi’s Okhla area collapsed on them, the police said.

The incident took place when excavation work to construct a basement was underway at the site, located at Sanjay Colony, Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Fire officials said they received information about the incident at 4.55 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A team of the Fire Department rescued the workers who got trapped after a portion of the building’s basement caved in, they added.

Eight persons got injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where two of them — Raman (18) and Mintu (50) — were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Of the remaining injured, three workers — Gulshan (28), Devender (33) and Nitish (23) — are under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while three others — Arun (22), Nirmal (23) and Jaldhar (50) — sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the construction work was authorised and the building plan was sanctioned.