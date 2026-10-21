Under-construction building tilts in Gurugram, 3 houses evacuated

Panic gripped Sushant Lok-I in Gurugram after a five-storey building under construction tilted suddenly last night. Acting swiftly, the police evacuated residents of nearby houses as a precaution, averting a potential disaster. An FIR has been registered against the plot owner, contractor and JCB operator on the complaint of the owner of an affected property at the Sushant Lok police station.

According to the police, a team received information last night that an under-construction building at Plot No 1770, Block C, Sushant Lok-I, had tilted. The team immediately rushed to the spot and found that the nearly complete five-storey structure had tilted approximately 2 to 2.5 inches to one side. The incident reportedly occurred due to excavation work for the foundation on an adjoining plot.

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After assessing the situation, the police took immediate precautionary measures to prevent any accident or loss of life and property. As a safety measure, the team ensured the evacuation of residents from three houses situated on either side of the tilted building.

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“The prompt response, alertness and prudent action of the Gurugram police ensured that precautionary measures were taken in time, thereby averting a potential loss of life and property. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is under way. Action will be taken as per the law,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the Gurugram police remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of the general public.