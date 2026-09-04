Undertrial dies at GTB Hospital in Delhi

A 24-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged at Central Jail No. 12, Mandoli, died at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Wednesday night after he was brought there in an unconscious condition, the police said.

According to the police, they received information regarding the incident at the Harsh Vihar police station from GTB Hospital around 10.13 pm on September 2. The deceased, identified as Tarun, was brought to the hospital by Head Constable Vikas along with Dr Ansari from Mandoli Jail. The attending doctor declared him dead on arrival.

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Preliminary inquiry revealed that Tarun was a resident of Balbir Nagar in northeast Delhi. He had been in judicial custody since August 29 after being arrested by the Welcome police following a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Karkardooma Courts.

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The police said the warrant had been issued in connection with an FIR registered under Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act at the Welcome police station. The magistrate, JMFC, Court No. 62, Karkardooma Courts, was informed about the death around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

An inquiry and inquest proceedings were subsequently initiated under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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A post-mortem examination was conducted at GTB Hospital.

The police further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.