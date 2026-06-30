Undertrial prisoner escapes from Delhi, nabbed in Himachal

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested an undertrial prisoner who escaped from custody at G B Pant Hospital and traced him to Himachal Pradesh within 48 hours after an intensive manhunt, the police said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to the Crime Branch, the accused, identified as 26-year-old Pawan Bhalla, allegedly planned his escape by creating a fake medical emergency while lodged in Central Jail, Rohini.

Advertisement

The police said Bhalla consumed an unknown substance on June 24, following which he was shifted from the jail to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital after complaining of blood vomiting. Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was later referred to G B Pant Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement

On June 26, at around 6.45 pm, Bhalla sought permission to use the hospital washroom. The police said he escaped through the washroom’s ventilation opening and fled before the escort staff could stop him. Following the incident, an FIR under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the IP Estate police station on the complaint of Inspector Rajesh Kumar of Central Jail, Rohini.

During the investigation, the police received information that Bhalla had fled to Una district in Himachal Pradesh. Acting on the lead, a Crime Branch team travelled to the state on June 28 and arrested him from Jitpur Behri village after extensive searches. The police said the case was solved within 48 hours of the escape. — TNS