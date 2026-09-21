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Home / Delhi / Undertrial prisoner stabbed to death inside Rohini Jail

Undertrial prisoner stabbed to death inside Rohini Jail

31-year-old inmate attacked with a sharp-edged weapon while returning to his barrack; 2 fellow prisoners suspected

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:03 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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A 31-year-old undertrial prisoner was allegedly stabbed to death by two fellow inmates inside Central Jail No. 10 in Rohini on Monday. Image credit/iStock
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A 31-year-old undertrial prisoner was allegedly stabbed to death by two fellow inmates inside Central Jail No. 10 in Rohini on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep alias Mohinder, son of Tulsi Ram, was lodged in Barrack No. 203 of the jail in judicial custody. He was taken to BSA Hospital after sustaining a stab injury to his neck but was declared brought dead by doctors.

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According to the preliminary inquiry, Pradeep was returning to his barrack when two fellow inmates allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained a stab wound to his neck in the attack.

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Following information about the incident, senior police officers and the SHO of Samaypur Badli police station reached Central Jail No. 10 and BSA Hospital, an official said.

The victim’s medico-legal case report (MLC) was collected, and CCTV footage from the jail was examined as part of the investigation, the officer added.

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A case is being registered at Samaypur Badli police station. Further investigation is under way, police said.

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