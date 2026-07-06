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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Unemployed man kills wife with tawa after fight

Delhi: Unemployed man kills wife with tawa after fight

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with a “tawa” following a dispute at their house in Najafgarh, the police said on Sunday.

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Dinesh Patel, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, walked into the Baba Haridas Nagar police station on Sunday morning and told the duty officer that he had killed his wife, Sarita Patel, 43, at their residence last night.

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He also claimed that he had been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for the past two to three years.

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The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials reached the couple’s house and inspected the spot.

During preliminary inquiry, the accused allegedly told investigators that he was unhappy with his current situation and frequently quarrelled with his wife over minor issues. According to the police, he said an argument on Saturday night escalated and, in a fit of anger, he struck her with a “tawa”.

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The couple had been married since 2005 and had two sons, one preparing for engineering entrance examinations and the other studying in Class V. Cops said Dinesh had been employed with an IT company, but had been unemployed for the past two months.

The accused was detained, and a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered against him at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

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