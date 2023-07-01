Unidentified body found in drain

PTI

Noida, June 30

The body of an unidentified man was found in a drain near a green belt in the city on Friday morning, prompting the police to launch a probe, officials said.The body was found in front of Block J within the jurisdiction of Sector-63 police station, and the man appeared to be around 30-year-old, a police spokesperson said.

"There are no visible signs of any external injuries on the body. He was wearing a black shirt and a half-neck sweater with a printed green design. A black thread was found around his neck, and the letters 'SR Bantu' were tattooed on his right hand,” the official said. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the man and necessary legal procedures are being undertaken, including the completion of autopsy, he added.