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Home / Delhi / Unidentified man found dead near west Delhi school

Unidentified man found dead near west Delhi school

Cops suspect homicide, tattoos found on his left forearm

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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An unidentified man, aged around 30 years, was found dead with fatal head injuries near a school in the Naraina Vihar area of west Delhi, officials said on Monday.

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According to the police, a person noticed the body near the boundary of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya near T-Point opposite C-52, Naraina Vihar, around 7 am.

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After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found the man lying naked in a pool of blood. A substantial amount of blood had apparently oozed from his head, an official said.

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During an inspection of the body and the crime scene, the police found a tattoo bearing the names “Anand” and “Renu” on his left forearm. The deceased is yet to be identified, the police said.

Prima facie, the death appears to be homicidal. The police said they have initiated necessary legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the circumstances leading to his death, the official said.

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