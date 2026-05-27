1,977 challans issued to auto, taxi drivers for not wearing uniform

This month, the Gurugram traffic police issued 1,977 challans to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers for not wearing uniforms and imposed fines of Rs 14,82,500. Separately, 47 riders were challaned for using modified “Bullet Patakha” bikes and fined Rs 4,70,000.

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The Gurugram traffic police launched a special drive against auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers operating vehicles without the prescribed uniform. From May 1 to 25, the police issued 1,977 challans for uniform violations and collected fines totalling Rs 14,82,500.

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“During awareness campaigns, the traffic police is also educating auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers about polite behaviour with passengers, driving within speed limits, avoiding mobile phone use while driving, refraining from intoxication, and following traffic rules. All auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw and taxi drivers are advised to wear the prescribed grey uniform while driving to avoid unnecessary challans. The police will continue such enforcement drives in future,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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The police also conducted a special drive against two-wheeler riders using pressure horns or modified “patakha” silencers that create nuisance and inconvenience to the public. During the drive, 47 challans were issued against Bullet Patakha bikes, with penalties amounting to Rs 4,70,000.

“The objective is to make roads safer and prevent accidents. Strict action against traffic violators will continue in future. The traffic police appeals to citizens not to use illegal vehicle modifications, such as ‘patakha’ silencers or pressure horns, as these increase noise pollution and affect road safety,” the officer added.