‘Uniform was soaked in blood’: Cops’ kin recount trauma after CJP protest violence

“His uniform was soaked in blood. I couldn’t even show him to our two-year-old daughter,” were among the emotional accounts shared by family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the violence at the CJP protest, as they addressed a press conference here on Friday.

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Seeking justice, four family members of the Delhi Police personnel injured during the CJP-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march urged that the trauma suffered by them and their families also be discussed in Parliament, saying the public discourse had so far focused largely on allegations of police excesses.

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Addressing the media at the Constitution Club, Upneet Kaur, wife of Assistant Commissioner of Police Arshdeep, said the sight of her husband returning home late that night with injuries was deeply distressing for her and their two-year-old daughter.

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“The moment he returned home injured was incredibly painful and traumatic for both me and my daughter. I am here along with other family members of Delhi Police personnel to share the ordeal our families have gone through,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Seema, wife of ASI Dharmender, said her husband had been serving in the Delhi Police for the past 33 years. He began his career as a constable and is now posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

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Recounting the events of July 20, she said her husband had left for duty at Jantar Mantar as usual. “Around 11 am, he called to say that a massive crowd had gathered and the protesters were moving towards Parliament. I told him to stay safe,” she recalled.

Later, she received information that he had been admitted to LNJP Hospital after sustaining injuries during the violence.

“He later told me that the protest had turned violent and that several anti-social elements had infiltrated the gathering,” she added.

In a similar fashion, Kunjal, daughter of SI Sandeep, said: “My father is a Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police. Before joining the force, he served for 15 years as a Marine Commando in the Indian Navy. On the day of the incident, he was deployed at the main protest site, positioned at the front near the barricades where the crowd was concentrated. In the days leading up to the violence, he often told us that the protest no longer appeared to be driven solely by students and that anti-social elements had become part of the crowd.

On July 25, he was attacked by a violent mob near the stage at Jantar Mantar. He was dragged by the protesters and narrowly escaped being lynched. Around 2 pm, he was admitted to RML Hospital, where he remained unconscious for nearly four hours.

Later that night, around 10 pm, his colleagues brought him home. His uniform was soaked in blood. It was heartbreaking to see him in that condition. When we asked what had happened, he brushed it aside, saying, “These are minor injuries. It’s part of the job.’ But he had suffered a serious head injury that required four stitches.”

“That night was extremely traumatic for our family. When I looked at social media, I saw people calling my father a criminal. The following day, I came to know that some of those accused of attacking police personnel had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief and action against the police. That deeply disturbed me. I felt that my father also deserved justice. Along with other families of the injured police personnel, we approached the Supreme Court through our advocate to ensure that our side was heard. We were told that we, too, have equal rights as citizens of this country and that our plea for justice would also be considered,” she said.

Lakshay, son of ACP Kailash Bisht, said his father was hit on head. “My father’s forehead was hit by a stone and he required stitches. It was disheartening to see him like this and that too in a demonstration where the protesters claimed to be students.”

Retired officers defend cops over July 20 march

A group of retired police officers on Friday defended the Delhi Police’s handling of the July 20 march to Parliament, saying the conversation around the violence had become “one-sided” and failed to acknowledge injuries suffered by policemen.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal said the event was organised by retired police officers to express solidarity with the Delhi Police and present a factual perspective based on their service experience. He clarified that the views expressed were personal and did not represent the government or relate to proceedings before the Supreme Court.

He alleged that the Delhi Police had been subjected to one-sided criticism on social media and other platforms, which had adversely affected the morale of police personnel, particularly those at the grassroots level.

He also rejected the perception that every police action is carried out directly on the instructions of the Union Home Minister and said misinformation had been spread about the use of pellet guns.

Referring to the recent protest, Brij Lal said the police used only the minimum force permitted under law and followed the prescribed sequence of warnings, water cannons, tear gas and lathicharge before resorting to other lawful measures.

He dismissed allegations regarding the use of nail-studded batons as baseless and said non-lethal weapons were intended to minimise casualties.

The former DGP also claimed that anti-national and anti-social elements, along with foreign individuals, had attempted to exploit the protest to create disorder.