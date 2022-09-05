Union govt sanctions CISF security cover to RSS’ Delhi offices

New Delhi, September 5
The government has provided armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cover to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) offices in the national capital, officials said today.
The officials said, the main ‘Keshav Kunj’ office located at Jhandewalan in central Delhi and its camp office located nearby at ‘Udasin Ashram’ at Pahar Ganj have been brought under the cover of the CISF beginning September 1.
The force personnel will control the entry and exit of the two building complexes and guards will be posted at vantage points to secure the campus.
The security cover to the RSS premises was sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) based on inputs shared by central intelligence agencies, the officials said.
The RSS is considered the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a ‘Z plus’ category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office of the organisation as part of this security detail, they said.
As the RSS chief also works from the Delhi offices and the re-development of the ‘Keshav Kunj’ facility is nearing completion, it was thought prudent by the security agencies to provide it with an armed cover of the CISF which has been doing this job in Nagpur for many years, the officials said.
