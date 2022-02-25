Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

Union Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta was among the four Delhi judicial officers appointed on Friday as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Mendiratta – who belongs to the Delhi Higher Judicial Service—has been working on deputation as Law Secretary of India since October 2019. This is the first time that a union law secretary has been appointed as a high court judge.

Mendiratta was appointed as judge on the basis of his seniority as a judicial officer, sources said.

The other three judicial officers appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court are: Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

The names of six Delhi judicial officers, including these four, were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on February 1. The other two officers whose appointment remained pending were Swarna Kanta Sharma and Poonam A Bamba.